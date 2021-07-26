Quantcast
Entertainment

This week’s launch of the abandoned PS5 trailers app, and Kojima Silent Hill rumors are back

By Newslanes Media
0
13

Must read

This week's launch of the abandoned PS5 trailers app, and Kojima Silent Hill rumors are back

Rumours have been rife about Abandoned. Since its first revelation, the survival horror has often been linked to Hideo Kojima.

Abandoned could be the new Silent Hill game Kojima has been hiding, according to some reports. The reveal is part of a larger ploy.

- Advertisement -

Kojima is a natural at this. He previously revealed Metal Gear Solid V, the Phantom Pain, which was allegedly created by Joakim Mogren, a mystery, unidentified dev.

It is not clear whether Kojima will attempt to repeat the trick, but Blue Box Game Studios regularly denies any connection to Kojima or Silent Hill.

Rumours continue to surface.

The Silent Hill Abandoned theories were in full swing last month with Blue Box Game Studios teasing a connection to Silent Hill.

- Advertisement -

Twitter account: “Guess what name? Abandoned = First letter S, Last Letter L. Reveal closing in… #PS5 #Exclusive”.

Publiated Mon, 26 July 2021 at 16:18.13 (+0000).

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNext release of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Siege of Paris DLC Month
Next articleThe Checking Shows That Workers are Taking More Time Off This Year in Less Often
This week's launch of the abandoned PS5 trailers app, and Kojima Silent Hill rumors are back
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks