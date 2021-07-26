USA Gymnastics: Grace McCallum to play a bigger part Jordan Chiles wins the Olympics final

U.S. women’s gymnastics team appears to be changing their strategy ahead of Tuesday’s final.

Jordan Chiles won’t be competing in the four events after a difficult qualifying process. Team USA is competing for a gold-medal medal. Grace McCallum, on the other hand, will be competing in four events, while Chiles will only compete in two. USA Today’s Nancy Armour reports.

- Advertisement -

McCallum will replace Chiles in the uneven bars, balance beam and vault. Chiles was expected to compete in those events. However, McCallum has consistently performed better than Chiles on them throughout the year. Instead, Chiles will only compete on the vault and floor.

Although it is not clear what caused this shift, Chiles’ poor qualifying performance cannot be overlooked. Out of the 80 participants who competed in Sunday’s events, she finished 40th at all-around qualifying. She finished with a score of 52.698, buoyed in part by her 13th-place finish on the floor. However, she was unable to balance and scored a 11.566, which tied her for 76th out of the 90 competitors who participated in the event.

More: Meet Jordan Chiles from the United States, the gymnast named for Michael Jordan

McCallum was 13th overall with a score 55.165, and she finished 32nd in her events (beam). McCallum will now be scrutinized as she has been selected for the 2021 Olympic team spot, despite MyKayla skinner scoring higher.

- Advertisement -

USA Gymnastics explained in an earlier statement that they chose McCallum to Skinner.

According to Deseret News, Grace showed consistency and resilience throughout both competition days at the Olympic Trials. She successfully completed all eight routines. The committee made its final decision based on her international experience, as well as her success in the 2019 and 2018 World Championship gold medal teams.

USA Gymnastics also noted Skinner’s higher chance of winning an individual medal that McCallum.

Skinner placed 11th at all-around qualifying, 0.233 ahead of McCallum. However, Skinner did not qualify for the individual events finals.

LEARN MORE: Only three Team USA gymnasts will be competing for individual medals

Final lineup of USA women’s gymnastics teams

- Advertisement -

These are the events that Team USA’s gymnasts will be participating in during Tuesday’s 8-team final. Each event can only be attended by three gymnasts from each team.

Event Participants Flooring Simone Biles, Grace McCallum, Jordan Chiles Vault Simone Biles, Grace McCallum, Jordan Chiles Uneven bars Simone Biles, Grace McCallum, Suni Lee Beam Simone Biles, Grace McCallum, Suni Lee

Publiated Mon, 26 July 2021 at 20:42.42 +0000