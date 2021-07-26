“Virtue-signalling Twerp!” Piers slams Dan Walker for claiming that feud was reignited following Meghan’s post

Piers Morgan (56), called the Tokyo Olympics 2020 “Covid ravaged”, and said that “nobody cares about” the event. Gary Lineker, who was the host of the event, disagreed with Morgan. This apparently prompted other people to voice their opinions.

Piers responded to Gary by saying, “I don’t believe Silver or Bronze medals should be shameful. But no true champion would feel content having one in his trophy cabinet.”

Richard Osman, Pointless’ host joined the conversation and added: “To be honest he was second in breakfast ratings for many years.” It’s a silver medal, even though it was only two people.

Dan Walker added: “Don’t forget Paw Patrol and Everybody Loves Raymond.”

Piers responded to Richard by saying: “And then, we came 1st and I fled.” That’s what they refer to as “TV Gold”, I think.

