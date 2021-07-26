Wayne Rooney injures his own player during training tackle for Derby New scrutiny for boss

According to reports, Wayne Rooney, Derby County’s manager has been in trouble after injuring Jason Knight during a training session with a heavy-handed tackle. Former England and Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney is now preparing for his first season as Rams manager. He was only able to keep the Rams up by one hair on the last day of the previous campaign.

Rooney took over the management role in January. Derby was in the decline zone and needed a quick recovery to maintain their second-tier status. The 35 year-old completed the remarkable escape by keeping two-time English champions alive with an important win over Sheffield Wednesday in their last outing. Rooney seems to have a harder job due to his ongoing legal battle against the EFL. With only nine senior players registered for this campaign, Derby's summer business severely restricted by a transfer embargo and the possibility of Championship survival looking bleak, Rooney's participation in the bizarre incident with Knight on the training ground seems to have further damaged the club's shaky hopes of staying up.

According to The Telegraph, the latter will be out of action for 12 weeks while he heals from an ankle injury sustained when he was hit by a heavy tackle from England's greatest goal scorer. Rooney claimed Knight and Knight entered a 50-50 challenge, which rendered Knight, 20, unable to participate for two more months. Derby's Surrey training base was the scene of the incident. Rooney took part in exercises to fill in for Rooney. With a defeat of 2-1 at Salford City, the Rams continue their pre-season friendly run.

Rooney expressed concern about Knight's absence during his post-match interview and said that the Republic of Ireland international would be missed when the Championship season begins next month. The Derby boss explained that Jason will not be back for at least eight to twelve weeks because he injured his ankle. He doesn't require surgery but it is a disappointing loss. It is, however, a sad loss ]. Everyone knows the value Knighty has for us. Knighty is an amazing player with great energy. We will have to accept that. "

Rooney’s misadventure is another test for United legend. It comes after an extremely turbulent week. After a number of photos that were widely shared showed him sleeping in a group with young girls, he was the center of social media controversy. The matter is under investigation by the police. It was reported to the authorities after images of the subject were posted on Twitter and other social media platforms. The date they were taken is unknown. Derby won’t speak publicly about the matter until the issue has been addressed by relevant authorities. However, there are no indications that Rooney behaved inappropriately. His lawyers, however, have declined comment.

