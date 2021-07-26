What date will Turkey be removed from the red list of countries?

On Saturday, Turkey had reported 12,381 deaths and COVID-19 was responsible for 58 more.

Turkey may not be removed from the red travel list due to rising Covid cases.

Turkey’s status as an international travel hub may mean that it is not removed from the red-list due to rising Covid cases.

The i reports that Dubai and Turkey were added to the red-list earlier in the year amid concerns about the spread of the Delta variant.

The UK’s dominant strain of the virus is now the Delta variant. This means that concerns about the spread of the Delta variant to Turkey are no longer a factor in determining the country’s status on the traveller list.

This is why the Government could decide that Turkey should be removed from the red list and added to the amber at its next review.

As the past few months have shown, however, there are many factors that go into the allocation of traffic lights by the government. Sometimes, these decisions were surprising.

