A new report reveals how businesses should address DEI hiring Post-Pandemic Age: Efforts

Executives have recently made numerous commitments regarding addressing bias and rooting out inequitable process, as well as making work environments more diverse and inclusive.

Diversifying workplaces is not an easy task. There are systemic and foundational issues involved.

Let's take, for instance, hiring. The State of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Work, a new report by iCIMS and Talent Board, a talent benchmarking research company, examines the topic. They surveyed both recruiters as well as organizational leaders to find out how they have changed the way that businesses approach hiring in order to address real DEI requirements.

To learn more about Jewell Parkinson (iCIMS chief people officer) and Kevin Grossman (Talent Board president, board member), I spoke with them.

1. Executive disconnect

Engagement and commitment from the top is essential for large-scale cultural and technological shifts. Research shows that there is a perception gap between recruiters and executives. C-suite managers tend to give their companies 74% more DEI score than recruiters.

"One of the greatest changes required to make a thriving business is to change your mindset.A DEI strategy and vision that is meaningful, supported by tools, policies and partnerships, should be embraced as a long-term journey. While new initiatives and practices are encouraging, we must change how we achieve successful outcomes. DEI is not a 5-year plan. It's a continual work-in-progress that is continually reviewed and revamped to adapt with changing DEI and workforce requirements.

2. 2. Technology and champions are the immediate solution

Businesses are increasingly looking to create DEI leaders within their organizations.

The report found that 62% said their organization has designated a person to promote DEI during the hiring process and 47% say they have used technology to reduce unconscious bias.

Surprisingly, the majority of those polled expressed optimism about artificial intelligence’s growing role in their investment plans. Parkinson pointed out that AI has a lot to offer in creating more inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces. However, it should be used with caution and human oversight to avoid biases and pitfalls.

3. There are not enough metrics-driven businesses.

This rule applies to any industry: Data and analytics lead to better decision-making. Without a reference to compare it with, data is ineffective. Everything is contextual.

Nearly 20% organizations don’t track diversity metrics when they hire or recruit. The top five diversity metrics for organizations that are tracking are: ethnicity (60%), age (31%), veteran status (42%), disabled status (52%), and disability status (52%).

Parkinson said that identity metrics were only one part of the puzzle. To transform bias-producing processes, they must be combined with internal metrics. It is up to the company to create an inclusive and fair hiring process. Grossman said, “Ensure that you include feedback from employees and candidates when you analyse processes and results.”