Activision Blizzard employees plan walkout

A group of Activision Blizzard employees has revealed plans to protest the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing’s accusation that Activision Blizzard encouraged discrimination and harassment in their workplace.

The employees released a statement to different outlets including Bloomberg, Polygon and Wowhead stating that they are seeking to show four main demands. They want to end mandatory arbitration in all employee contracts. A diverse employee hiring plan is also required.

The organizers plan to hold a meeting for approximately four hours at the Blizzard campus. Employees who cannot join the protest in person are asked to leave work and to share their experience via the #ActiBlizzWalkout tag. Supportive community members are encouraged to also use the hashtag and consider making a donation to Black Girls Code or Futures Without Violence, Girls Who Code, Girls Who Code, RAINN Women In Animation International, Girls Who Code.

Activision Blizzard was criticized by employees for not responding to the lawsuit in a timely manner. They have since written an open letter asking them to show compassion to victims of harassment or assault. Over 2,000 employees have signed the letter, which continues to increase.

Mike Morhaime, former CEO of Blizzard, issued his own statement this week. He stated that “it is the responsibility for leadership to eradicate toxicity and harassment at all levels within the company.” Blizzard ladies who have experienced these types of things: I’m deeply sorry for my failure to be there.

Publiated at Tue 27 July 2021, 18:19:02 +0000