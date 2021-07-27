Quantcast
After his house was destroyed by London’s floods, Queen Brian May struggled to fall asleep

By Newslanes Media
0
8

He said to The Telegraph, “It feels as if I’m trying grab hold of bits that are being taken from me.”

He shared that he returned from Royal Holloway College after a day to find “horror” at his home.

He posted the following Instagram message: “The entire bottom floor was inundated by a sewage spillage – which has covered all our carpets and rugs in a stinking, toxic sludge.”

It’s completely disgusting and heartbreaking. “It feels as if we have been invaded and desecrated.”

Publiated Mon 26 July 2021 at 22:02:00 +0000

