Animal Crossing Update July Date Confirmed with Early New Horizons Patch News

Nintendo announced today that they will launch a new set of patches and updates for Animal Crossing New Horizons 2021.

These items will arrive later in the week.

- Advertisement -

The good news? While New Horizons has had a sluggish update of content, Nintendo plans to add more.

Today, they told their fans that Animal Crossing was still in their plans on Nintendo Switch. However, they didn’t give much detail about what would be added.

The Animal Crossing team sent a message explaining that they are currently developing more Animal Crossing content: New Horizons.

We will continue to share more information in the future. Please stay tuned. We appreciate your patience and support.