Barcelona: How do you get there?

Barcelona is an ideal size city. You will always find something to do or something new in Barcelona. Despite its compact dimensions and the extensive bus and metro networks you will be able to get around easily. You can reach many tourist sites by foot. The entire city has 200km of bike lanes. This makes it one of Europe’s most accessible ”big cities”. These are some of the most convenient ways to travel.

Transport by public

Metro

Barcelona Metro, which is composed of eight lines and 161 stations, has been in operation since 1863. It connects downtown to several nearby cities such as Badalona and L’Hospitalet.

Metro runs between 5am and midnight on Sundays to Thursdays. It runs until 2am on Fridays, Saturdays, and nights prior to public holidays.

Metro sign at the Sagrada Familia Cathedral (c) Lucian Milasan/Shutterstock

Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat (FGC)

- Advertisement - Barcelona’s north is bounded by the Collserola mountain range. You must use the FGC to access those districts and others.

Each FGC station is available in the upper class districts of Sant Gervasi and La Bonanova as well as Sarria, Vallvidrera, Sarria, Sarria, and Sarria. It is worth visiting these districts, particularly Sant Gervasi where there are some fine dining restaurants.

Although technically the FGC is part of the Barcelona Metro network’s metro system, there are many differences. The FGC, for example, are actually trains and not a subway tube. They all leave from downtown and have a ticket price that varies depending on where you travel, while regular metro tickets are the same price.

Bus

The hybrid bus system of Barcelona has over 200 lines, each with its own bus lane. This makes it faster than the metro. It is especially useful when the line does not have direct connections to a specific attraction.

- Advertisement - Remember that the Barcelona Metro is closed during peak hours. However, there are several routes that operate all night on the bus.

It can be difficult to learn the routes. However, Google Maps makes it easy. All stations also have detailed maps of their area.

Tipp for taking the bus: Tickets can only be bought within metro stations.

Funicular (cable vehicle)

There are three funiculars in Barcelona. The two most popular are Tibidabo and the Church with the Most Epic Views. One of them gives you access to Montjuic on the western side of the town. Here is the castle.

You can find the different metro routes at Placa Catalunya. (c) Martin Hughes/Lonely Planet

Tickets and fares for public transportation

You can purchase a travel card in any metro or FGC station to use all modes of public transport. All prices are for Zone 1. However, the FGC can be used to access up to six zones. Different fares will apply.

- Advertisement - One metro ride will cost you EUR2.40, or EUR5.15 to go to the airport. However, if you are looking to travel around Barcelona more cheaply than that, there is a variety of integrated tickets available.

T-Dia (EUR10.50 – Single ticket valid for 24hrs. This ticket is ideal for single travelers planning to ride multiple metro stations in one day.

Individual tickets worth 10 trips with T-Casual, EUR11.35 This is a great option for solo travellers who are staying in Barcelona for just a few days.

T-Familiar (EUR10) Multi-person travel card that can be used for 8 trips. This card is ideal for groups or families of friends.

T-Usual, EUR40 – An individual travel card that allows unlimited trips and is valid for 30 consecutive days. This card is best for solo travellers who stay in the city longer than 30 days.

Tip: When you change the mode of transportation within the 75 minute window, one integrated ticket will be valid. If you are traveling only with one ticket, it is necessary to purchase an additional ticket for switching between metro and bus or FGC.

Barcelona has accessible transportation

Barcelona’s public transport system is one of Europe’s most accessible. 147 of its 161 metro stations are accessible for wheelchair users, and all busses have an accessible ramp and wide doors.

By implementing voice navigation systems and braille metro guides at every information point, the city administration strives to make both bus and metro accessible for blind passengers.

Taxis in the Raval area of the city. It is easy to hail a taxi at any hour of the day. (c) Martin Hughes/Lonely Planet

Taxi

Tourists who prefer to travel in greater comfort should wave to any yellow taxis that drive around Barcelona throughout the day.

The average price of a ticket is EUR2.10. However, the prices can rise at night or on weekends.

You can also use several taxi services in Barcelona, such as MyTaxi and Hailo.

Bicycle

Barcelona is easily accessed by bicycle.

A decade ago, there were very few cyclists in Barcelona. The administration has made the city a great place to ride a bike over the past few years. In the coming years, they plan to increase the number of lanes.

The public rental service, Bicing is only available to nationals or residents of other countries. Tourists are not allowed to use it yet. Tourists who want to travel around Barcelona on a bicycle must rent it at one of the many private businesses that can be found all throughout the city.

Tourists strolling along La Rambla (c. KarSol/Shutterstock).

At foot

Walking down Barcelona’s streets, hopping between neighborhoods and getting an idea of all the architecture is one of Barcelona’s best activities.

You can still visit Parc Guell or Casa Vicens or Montjuic or Hospital Sant Pau, but you might want to use the metro or another transportation.

Publiated at Tue 27 July 2021 22.20:37 +0000