British Airways launches its summer sale, with flights beginning at 00:00 PS30 Europe and Caribbean

Customers who spend a specific amount on vacation packages will also be entitled to exclusive access at BA facilities.

Galleries Club Lounge Access, Premium Check-In, Fast Track Security, and Priority Boarding will be available to all travellers who spend PS1500pp.

Claire Bentley, British Airways Holidays’ Managing Director, stated: “We are aware that many people have experienced a lot uncertainty and disappointment in travel these past months.

We want customers to have something to look forward too, and that includes reduced restrictions on double-vaccinated travel, as well as more new destinations added to the greenlist.

Publiated at Tue 27 July 2021, 19:31:51 +0000