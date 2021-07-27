Chelsea Transfer News Roundup – Erling Haaland breaks down silence Blues start talks with La regarding a proposed move to Stamford Bridge Liga Defender, and More – 27 July 2021

Chelsea are looking to improve their team this summer after winning the UEFA Champions League. Although the Blues made it to the FA Cup finals, they came second behind a determined Leicester City team. Thomas Tuchel was the inspiration for a fourth place finish in Premier League. He will now be striving to win the top spot in this campaign.

Chelsea is looking for a number nine to replace their current one. They also need to strengthen their team before next season. They also need a goalkeeper by August’s end.

- Advertisement -

Let’s now take a look at major Chelsea transfer news starting 27 July 2021.

Chelsea move proposal: Erling Haaland broke silence

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland responded to the rumored Chelsea move. According to reports, the Norwegian star of Borussia Dortmund is being linked to a major move to Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel, who is looking for a number nine to replace the dismal current lineup of players, has been on the lookout. Although the German wants to raid Haaland’s former club, it is likely that the Norwegian will cost him a lot.

Chelsea is reportedly making a EUR175m bid for Haaland, but that hasn’t stopped them. The Norwegian star isn’t happy with the financial arrangements. Caught Offside by ESPN reports that Borussia Dortmund’s star answered a question about the move to Stamford Bridge. He pointed out the high transfer fees.

Haaland said, “I wish they’re rumors. EUR175million for one person would be too much.”

Although the Norwegian PS68m release clause may be in effect by next summer, Chelsea is eager to win his endorsement.

Blues initiate talks for La Liga defender

Jules Kounde

- Advertisement -

According to Fabrizio Roma, Chelsea has entered into negotiations with Sevilla over the recruitment of Jules Kounde. According to Thomas Tuchel, the Blues plan on bringing in a central defender. Kounde has already signed personal terms with the Premier League titans. He is open to a 5-year contract that will keep him at Stamford Bridge through 2026.

EXCL. Update on Jules Kounde’s deal: Chelsea is in advance talks with Sevilla. Kurt Zouma may be part of the negotiations. Swap deal possible with Zouma and money for Kounde. #CFC Kounde has agreed to personal terms until 2026 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2021

Sevilla and Chelsea are in advanced negotiations for the finalization of their payment structures. A player-plus cash deal with Kurt Zouma may convince La Liga to let go of their star.

Chelsea close to signing the first summer contract

Marcus Bettinelli

According to Daily Mail, Chelsea is all set to sign their first summer signing. According to Daily Mail, the Blues want to sign a third-choice goalkeeper in order to replace Willy Caballero who was released this summer. Marcus Bettinelli has been chosen by the Premier League’s giants as their man for the role. Fulham’s contract expires in the summer, and the 29-year old will be free to join London.

According to reports, the Englishman turned down an offer to move to Aston Villa in order to join Chelsea. A medical appointment has been made for the player and it could be revealed in the coming days.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar

Publited at Wed 28 July 2021, 00:01.22 +0000