Chelsea was informed about the transfer criteria for Erling Haaland Warning to Dortmund advisor

Matthias Sammer, Borussia Dortmund’s advisor has said that Erling Haaland, Chelsea’s target for the summer will go on sale this summer for not less than PS170million. Thomas Tuchel may be looking to add a first-choice striker next season to his team, according to reports. Haaland is reportedly on the 47-year old’s top wish list.
Since joining Red Bull Salzburg’s Bundesliga heavyweights in January last year, the Dortmund talisman is one of the most respected strikers on the planet.
Haaland scored 57 goals in 59 competition appearances. His excellent finishing, incredible physicality, and lightning pace combine to create great results.
Chelsea is keen to sign his signature in the New Campaign, as their options at the top pitch are limited. This could be a problem for a club that has high hopes to beat Manchester City to the Premier League title.
Timo Werner’s big-money move to RB Leipzig last summer has not been a success, and Tammy Abraham was left in the cold after Tuchel arrived in January.
Kai Havertz is a well-known attacking midfielder. However, he has had to change to an aggressive role due to Chelsea’s inability to attack.
According to reports, the Blues will address this problem by adding Haaland to their roster. However Sammer warned that Dortmund won’t be forced to part ways with Haaland unless they make a huge offer.
“I’m not [Dortmund CEO Joachim] Aki Watzke, not an investor, but I assume Erling Haaland will stay,” Sammer told German channel Sport1.
That’s it. How can I explain to shareholders that a madman pays 200 millions [euros]? “
We don’t know if Chelsea can bring Haaland to Stamford Bridge before next season.
A move like this would surely erase the club’s transfer record of PS72m which was established by Bayer Leverkusen’s arrival of Havertz a year back.
Reports suggest that Chelsea has already made a cash-plus-player offer to Haaland. This would allow either Callum Hudson Odoi or Tammy Abraham to move the other direction.
The man, however, played down speculation Tuesday. He said that he doesn’t worry about the rumours, and reiterated his determination to play for Dortmund.
Haaland said that he didn’t have much to add when questioned directly about the possibility of a PS150m switching.
“I still have 3 years on my contract, and I am enjoying my time here.
“I don’t care about it too much. That’s quite a sum of money. It’s hard to believe that it is just rumours. That’s quite a sum for one person!
Publiated at Tue 27 July 2021, 17:52.48 (+0000).