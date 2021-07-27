Chelsea was informed about the transfer criteria for Erling Haaland Warning to Dortmund advisor

Matthias Sammer, Borussia Dortmund’s advisor has said that Erling Haaland, Chelsea’s target for the summer will go on sale this summer for not less than PS170million. Thomas Tuchel may be looking to add a first-choice striker next season to his team, according to reports. Haaland is reportedly on the 47-year old’s top wish list.

Since joining Red Bull Salzburg’s Bundesliga heavyweights in January last year, the Dortmund talisman is one of the most respected strikers on the planet.

Haaland scored 57 goals in 59 competition appearances. His excellent finishing, incredible physicality, and lightning pace combine to create great results.

Chelsea is keen to sign his signature in the New Campaign, as their options at the top pitch are limited. This could be a problem for a club that has high hopes to beat Manchester City to the Premier League title.

Timo Werner’s big-money move to RB Leipzig last summer has not been a success, and Tammy Abraham was left in the cold after Tuchel arrived in January.

Kai Havertz is a well-known attacking midfielder. However, he has had to change to an aggressive role due to Chelsea’s inability to attack.

