Cyberpunk 2077 has added a radio to his pocket. On-the-go music

Cyberpunk 2077 offers some great tracks that you can tune in to from your vehicles. However, you cannot take these tracks with you out on the streets. A modder created an app that allows you to listen on-the-go to RPG games’ beats.

You can control the radio using hotkeys by accessing a HUD on your pocket radio. You can set hotkeys to toggle the HUD on or off using the CET (Cyber Engine Twits) modding framework. You can cycle through all the radio stations on the HUD using the mouse wheel or any other key you have. The menu also allows you to adjust the volume.

You can also tweak some of the other controls. You can adjust the volume of the music when entering combat and set the default station that the Pocket Radio will listen to when the game is started. There are also many other customization options, such as the HUD size.

Let’s take a look at the Pocket Radio in Action:

Notably, Samizdat Radio and Royal Blue Radio don’t work currently with the mod. However, they may soon join the ranks of pocket radio stations. You can grab the mod at Nexus Mods.

Publiated at Tue 27 July 2021, 10:13.44 (+0000).