Delta Air Lines will Boost Canada Service on September

The carrier revealed that Delta Air Lines would more than double the daily flight to Canada for U.S. citizens in September, as the country reopened to full-vaccinated travelers.

According to Delta, the carrier will operate 19 domestic flights between the United States of America and Canada in September. This is an increase from 8 currently, and a 150 percent increase in available seats. This growth includes a restarted flight to Winnipeg, and an increase in service to Toronto and Vancouver as well as Calgary, Calgary, and Montreal. Toronto will experience the largest increase with 10 daily flights. New service from New York’s LaGuardia Airport starts Sept. 13th.

Canada announced last week that from August 9th, fully-vaccinated U.S. citizens will be able to travel freely without being quarantined. To enter Canada, travelers will have to show proof of vaccinations and submit a negative result within 72 hours.

Publiated Mon, 26 July 2021 at 21:27.52 +0000