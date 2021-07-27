Famous sister of Cristiano Ronaldo was hospitalized with pneumonia following Covid complications

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister took to Instagram to inform her followers that she is being treated in Madeira by medical personnel. On July 17, the 44-year old tested positive for coronavirus and was self-isolating in her home.

She said, “I did well with very few symptoms and following protocol,” in light of her 1.2million followers. - Advertisement - Elle continued, “Everyone at my home was away from me and all the videos that I posted outside where I am are taken before I test positive.” “Unfortunately, last Friday I began to get worse.” After contracting the virus, she developed pneumonia.

“I was admitted into hospital, and I’m here now. I’m doing all I can and am recovering thanks to God and the amazing medical team.” - Advertisement - Katia continued to state that she will not allow the virus bring her down. She stated that she had seen improvements and was responding well to the treatment. Her sister, a footballer, concluded her message by urging her followers to look after themselves.

Her post was commented by many of her followers. One said, “Get well dear.” - Advertisement - Another added comment: “Get better, my love.” Another commented, “It will soon pass and you’ll be back with your family!”

According to NHS, Pneumonia refers to swelling or inflammation of tissue within one or both lungs. It is usually due to a bacterial infection, or virus like Covid-19. Pneumonia symptoms can appear suddenly within 24 hours to 48 hours or slowly over several days.

Publiated at Tue 27 July 2021, 18:54:00 (+0000).