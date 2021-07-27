Find the top stargazing spots in The United States. UK

National Park North York Moors

The North York Moors, which are located on the northern-eastern coast of England, is the home of one of the most extensive areas of heather moorland anywhere in the UK.

Apart from picturesque villages with panoramic views, there are endless views of the stars in the night sky. Some even see the Northern Lights.

Stay at the Anchorage Cottage. It is located in Kettleness, and it is only two minutes from Stargazing Hotspots. The Anchorage Cottage is available for 7 nights starting at PS1350.

National Park of Snowdonia

Snowdonia, which is undoubtedly one of the most well-known national parks in the UK, contains the highest mountains outside of Scotland.

Visitors will find plenty of outdoor attractions to keep them busy while waiting for the sun to set.

For stunning nightsky views, head to Llyn Geirionydd at the edge of Gwydyr Forest.

You can spend seven nights at Swallow Falls Hotel for just PS1540.

Publiated at Tue 27 July 2021, 14:09:17 (+0000).