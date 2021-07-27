GB in Olympic Sevens semi finals

Ollie Lindsay Hague (L), is taken on by Joe Schroeder of the USA

After beating the United States 26-21, Great Britain responded with a remarkable fightback and booked a spot in the Olympic Sevens semifinals.

- Advertisement -

They trailed 21-0 after the injury to captain Tom Mitchell, but somehow they found the strength and endurance to win and make it to the final four.

Ben Harris, Alex Davis and Ollie Lindsay Hague scored tries. Dan Norton added three conversions.

Santiago Alvarez scored for Argentina in a stunning win over South Africa

Fiji, the Olympic champions in defence, defeated Australia 19-0. New Zealand won 21-10 over Canada.

Argentina have also reached the last four, beating South Africa 19-14 despite being sent off.