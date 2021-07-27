Quantcast
Sports

GB in Olympic Sevens semi finals

By Newslanes Media
0
6

Must read

Fiji will take on Argentina, while Great Britain faces New Zealand in the quarter-finals at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Last updated: July 21, 2011, 12:20pm

Ollie Lindsay Hague (L), is taken on by Joe Schroeder of the USA

After beating the United States 26-21, Great Britain responded with a remarkable fightback and booked a spot in the Olympic Sevens semifinals.

- Advertisement -

They trailed 21-0 after the injury to captain Tom Mitchell, but somehow they found the strength and endurance to win and make it to the final four.

Ben Harris, Alex Davis and Ollie Lindsay Hague scored tries. Dan Norton added three conversions.

Santiago Alvarez scored for Argentina in a stunning win over South Africa

Fiji, the Olympic champions in defence, defeated Australia 19-0. New Zealand won 21-10 over Canada.

Argentina have also reached the last four, beating South Africa 19-14 despite being sent off.

- Advertisement -

Publiated at Tue 27 July 2021, 11:32:18 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePremier Inn launches sale for more than two million rooms in hotels Prices starting at PS29
GB in Olympic Sevens semi finals
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks