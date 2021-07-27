Global Epoxy Resin Market, June 2021 Report On 2021 Industry Growth Estimate, Key Players Analysis, Gross Margins, Strategy, Applications, Investment Plan and Opportunity, 2030 Forecast

MarketWatch News Department did not participate in creating this content.

July 27, 2021 –AmericaNewsHour

Global Epoxy Resin Market Report for 2030 was published in a recent report. Further, the report discusses the different strategies that business leaders across the world can adopt or are currently using at various points in the value chain. We also estimated that China and India will recover the fastest from the Asian markets’ slowdown due to the economic slowdown. Germany, France and Spain are the most affected countries. This hit will be recouped 25% before 2021. Positive growth in economic demand and supply is predicted to occur.

- Advertisement -

U.S. Market is recovering quickly; On May 4, 2021 the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau released a statement highlighting the U.S. International Trade recovery of March 2021. The country’s exports grew by $12.4 million in February 2021 to $200 billion. Imports increased by $16.4 million in February 2021, following a steady incremental trend. They reached $274.5 billion at the end of Feb 2021. COVID19 continues to haunt economies around the world. Year-over-year, average U.S. exports fell by $7.0 Billion from March 2020 to March 2021, while imports increased $20.7 Billion. This definitely shows how the market is trying to recover back and this will have a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, creating a huge demand for Global Epoxy Resin Market products.

Get Sample Reports Here – https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10336553

The growing need for chemicals by end users and an increasing use of advanced chemicals will also drive this growth. The Indian production of major chemical and petrochemicals was approximately 12000 000 MT during 2020-2021. In addition, India’s production of petrochemicals and chemicals grew by a close to 6% CAGR between 2015-16 and 2019.20.

The global epoxy resin market is estimated to be worth USD 7.9 million in 2019. It is expected that it will grow at a rate greater than 5.77% during the 2020-2027 forecast period. The properties of epoxy resin include corrosion resistance, long durability, excellent mechanical strength, thermal stability, remarkable toughness and resistance to chemical & water. Epoxy resin is used extensively in a variety of end-use industries, including paints & coatings and adhesives. Epoxy resin-based paints and coatings can be considered more environmentally friendly than any other chemical. This market will grow due to the rising demand for end-use industries, increased use of composites and emerging demand from the developing world. There are also revolutionary advances in weight reduction, safety and ease of application that will drive growth over the forecast period. The growing demand for commercial printing and packaging as well as the increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly products has led to an increase in the global printing ink market. Statista reports that the U.S. printed books market grew to 689.45 millions units by 2019, from 591 million in 2012. Epoxy resin base paints and coatings have seen a rise in popularity due to rising automotive demand around the globe. This will further boost the market’s growth over the next few years. The International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers OICA reported that India produced 3,378,063 motor cars in 2015. This number rose to 4,064,774 in 2018, according to OICA. The total number of commercial vehicles produced in the USA in 2015 was 7,936,416. It rose to 8,518,734 by 2018. However, the main factor that will limit the global Epoxy Resin market’s growth is volatility in raw material prices.

- Advertisement -

For the major regions of the world, such as Asia Pacific and North America, Europe and Latin America, the Epoxy Resin Market is analyzed. The leading/significant area in the world is Asia Pacific due to increasing industrialization, growing infrastructure development and the rising adoption of technology.

This report includes major market players:

Olin Corporation

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Hexion Inc.

Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Huntsman Corporation

Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd.

Aditya Birla Chemicals

3M Company

BASF SE

Sinopec Corporation

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries over the past eight years, as well as to project future values. This report will include both quantitative and qualitative aspects of each industry in all the countries and regions covered. The report provides detailed information on key aspects, such as the driving factors and challenges that will determine the market’s future growth. The report will also include information about micro-market opportunities for investors, as well as detailed analyses of the competitive landscape and the product offerings of major players. Below are the detailed market segments and sub-segments.

By Physical Form

Liquid

Solid

Lösung

By Application

Coatings and paints

Composites

Sealants & adhesives

Other

- Advertisement -

By End-Use Industry:

Construction & building

Automobiles, railroads, and large- and heavy-duty vehicles

General industrial

Consumer goods (including sporting equipment)

Wind power

Aerospace

Marine

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The following years are also considered in the study:

2017 – Historical Year

Year of the base – 2019.

Forecast Period – 2020-2027

The Global Epoxy Resin Market is a Market Study that focuses on the Target Audience.

Key Consultant Companies & Advisors

Small, medium, and large enterprises

Venture capitalists

VARs are Value-Added Resellers

Providers of third-party information

Investment bankers

Investors

Download Sample Reports Here – https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10336553

Further information is provided about the market opportunity and compound annual growth rate. Competition, market player analysis, government guidelines, market analysis, market leaders analysis, market directives, export-import (EXIM), historical revenues, forecasts, etc. These are the countries and regions that these reports cover:

North America (U.S. & Canada), Market Size, YO-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Perspective

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America. Market size, YO-Y growth & Market players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Hungary Hungary Belgium Netherlands & Luxembourg NORDIC Poland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe Market Size, YO-Y Growth Market Players Analyse & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis and Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa Market Size, YO-Y Growth Market Players Analysis and Opportunity Outlook

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research, a reselling company, provides market research solutions across a variety of verticals including Automotive and Transportation. Market research insight includes market sizing, forecasting and key positioning, as well as analysis of market share and distribution channels. We also provide insights into the business landscape at ground level, including understanding their competitors and how they are doing. The research specialists deliver their offerings quickly and efficiently within the stipulated time. Kenneth Research provides market research to help industry veterans/investors think strategically and take action in formulating their overall strategies.

Get in touch

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Telephone: +31 313 462 0609

America News Hour’s June 20, 2021 Market Report on 2021 Industry Growth Estimate, Key Players Analysis and Gross Margins appeared first.

COMTEX_390480914/2606/2021-07-27T00:21:54

Do you have a concern about this press release Contact the source provider Comtex at [email protected] MarketWatch Customer Service can be reached via the Customer Center.