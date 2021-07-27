“It’s only rumours” – Haaland downplays Chelsea Link

Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Hailand dismissed reports that he would be moving to Chelsea for EUR175m in the summer, saying it was “just rumours”.

According to reports, Chelsea made an informal cash-plus-player deal.Approach for the 20 year-old girl earlier in July, which would have allowed Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson Odoi to move the opposite way.

Haaland, however, ruled out the possibility during Dortmund’s training camp in Switzerland.

Haaland stated that “I don’t have much to add about this.” “I still have three years on my contract, and I am enjoying my time at Dortmund.”

“Before yesterday I hadn’t spoken to my agent for a month. I believe you know the right answer.

I don’t care about it. “It’s quite a sum of money. I’m sure it’s just rumours. It is a large amount of money to spend on a person!

Haaland has been speaking about his future during a pre-season training camp in Switzerland.

Thomas Tuchel’s team won the Champions League but are looking for a striker to replace the one who failed in the goal department last season.

Although Haaland is their main target, a source familiar with the negotiations previously said Sky Sports News they face “mission impossible” to sign him.

Dortmund don’t want to lose another important player too soon, after Jadon Sancho joined Manchester United for PS73m this summer.

Haaland is available to work for approximately PS70m in the next summer because of a release clause.

Chelsea could be transformed by Dortmund’s forward movement

Sky Sports’ Nick Wright:

Chelsea’s problem with the finishing was evident long before Tuchel’s arrival. This was evident throughout Frank Lampard’s tenure, and was an issue for Maurizio and Antonio Conte.

Although Eden Hazard was prolific, Tammy Abraham impressed occasionally but since Diego Costa’s departure in 2017, the club has not seen a true elite player in central striker.

Timo Werner could be a good example of this. His previous club, RB Leipzig, scored him 95 times.

However, Tuchel knows that if he wants to continue Chelsea’s Champions League successes, it is a big risk to rely on someone who scored only six Premier League goals his first season here in England.

Chelsea made Werner’s struggle in front of the goal a constant theme throughout their campaign. He missed many golden chances, even in the Champions League victory over Manchester City.

While the German player is more guilty than others when it comes down to Chelsea’s financial mismanagement last season, his big-chance conversion rates were the lowest among Premier League players with six or more Premier League goals. But the problem is one that is universal.

Publiated at Tue 27 July 2021, 15:03:57 (+0000).