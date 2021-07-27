James Bond has returned! Full trailer for No Time To Die by Remi Malek is available

James Bond No Time To Die had been originally scheduled to release in April 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic caused it to have to be pushed back. After several delays, Daniel Craig’s last film as 007 was finally released on September 30, 2021. MGM has doubled the release date for Bond’s latest trailer, and it will hit the big screens in just a few short months.

You can see some of the most exciting scenes from previous videos in the new trailer. Bond is seen avoiding death while a fast-moving car race towards him. He loads guns, fires at his enemies and teams up with Lashana Lynch, the new 007. The film also features what appears to be brand new footage. Bond is seen standing in front of a glass and uttering the famous line "The name's Bond, James Bond." This thrilling trailer ends with the final words: "Only at theatres, October." READ MORE: James Bond No Time To Die director 'spit-balled potential new Bonds'

On October 8, No Time To Die will be available in the US. The film may have moved dramatically a couple of times in the last year but cinemas are now open again so it should come out when scheduled. Fans of James Bond in the UK will have the opportunity to view the movie earlier than those from the USA. No Time To Die's UK release date is September 30, 2018. Let us know what you think. Is there a time when No Time To Die will be released? Participate in the discussion here

Barbara Broccoli, Bond's boss, also shared details about the movie. She said: "There are a few lines in the script Bond fans will love and some beautiful locations in the books. We consider this film to have a Bond-style film with modern touches. It is also crucial because Daniel Craig will be making it the last film. It's the culmination of all that he has done for the character and it connects up all of the stories. "It's an epic movie, I must say."

Craig has yet to be replaced, though the odds seem to favor Bridgerton actor Rege Jean Page. He currently has a remarkable 4/5 chance of winning the role over Tom Hardy. (Via Ladbrokes). The synopsis for No Time To Die reads, “Bond is now retired from active duty and lives in peace in Jamaica.” When Felix Leiter, his old friend from the CIA comes calling for assistance, it is a short time before his peace is broken. Bond is escorted by a villain with new and dangerous technology to the rescue mission of a scientist kidnapped. James Bond: No Time To Die opens in theatres in the UK on September 30, and in America on October 8, in the USA. SOURCE

Publiated at Tue 27 July 2021, 09:26:00 +0000