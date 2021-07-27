Jeremy Clarkson gives a rare update on his farm as he speaks with Kaleb Cooper about the ‘busy nights’ of farming

Yesterday, Jeremy Clarkson (61), took to Twitter to record life at the Diddly Squat Farm. As he continued to work into the evening with Kaleb Cooper (21), Clarkson, a former Top Gear host, shared behind-the scenes footage.

After Clarkson’s Farm, Jeremy’s Amazon farming series that featured the tractor driver became a popular TV show, “the foetus”, he calls him.

- Advertisement -

Jeremy was seen in his most recent update standing beside his tractor after a hard day harvesting.

After he had filmed the footage, the Amazon star captioned it “Busy Night”.

The social media footage shows him talking with the camera while he scans the screen to describe the bright lights far away.

READ MORE: Alex Scott apologizes for an Olympics mistake