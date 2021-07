It is not known what caused the death.

Howe was first on the music scene in Detroit as a singer with the band Snair.

- Advertisement -

He joined Heretic, an American thrash-metal band in California, as a singer.

Two years later, Howe was back in another band. But this would become his name for many years.

Publiated at Tue 27 July 2021, 05:28:00 +0000