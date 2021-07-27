Nikki A.S.H. A week ago, Nikki A.S.H. made history when she took home her first major title at WWE. After cashing in her Money in the Bank contract, the Almost Superhero beat Charlotte Flair to win the RAW Women’s Championship.

A week later and Nikki A.S.H. This week, Nikki A.S.H. opened Monday Night RAW. She addressed the WWE Universe.

Here Nikki A.S.H. was born. Charlotte Flair interrupted the proceedings and went on a tirade against Nikki A.S.H. Rhea Ripley would then come out to attack the Queen.

- Advertisement -

The key thing in their interrupts is that both want to get a chance at Nikki A.S.H. RAW Women’s Championship. Officially announcing a Triple Threat Match for SummerSlam’s title, WWE officials Adam Pearce & Sonya Deville made the announcement.

This is the official match for SummerSlam’s 2015 edition. It certainly looks great. The three superstar women will be entertaining the WWE Universe at the Biggest Party of the Summer with their incredible talent.

Nikki A.S.H. Both Charlotte Flair & Rhea Ripley felt that Nikki A.S.H. was underestimated

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair were so absorbed in their battles that they neglected to pay attention to Nikki A.S.H. One night, after the Almost Superhero had won the Money in the Bank ladder match they were unable to see that Nikki A.S.H would cash in.

It’s no surprise that Nikki A.S.H. was chosen. She felt she was underrated by her SummerSlam rivals, even though she had beat them both in Beat the Clock challenges. This was discussed on WWE’s The Bump.

- Advertisement -

Nevertheless, Nikki A.S.H. Both superstars learned from their mistakes and now take Nikki A.S.H. very seriously.

SummerSlam: Who will be the winner? Is it Nikki A.S.H. Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley or Nikki A.S.H. We would love to hear your predictions and thoughts in the comment section.

You can find all of the WWE’s superstar interviews on Sportskeeda Wrestling Youtube.