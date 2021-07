Animal Crossing: New Horizons is coming to Nintendo Switch on Thursday 29th July. This update will bring you a lot of joy. If you’re feeling lucky, the update will include the weekly Fireworks Show and new seasonal items. Nintendo claims that the update is not the last. The Kyoto-based company plans to release more content later in the year. In our evaluation of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, we gave it a 9.0/10.

These updates are not the only ones. More content is being developed for #AnimalCrossing New Horizons later in the year. We will keep you updated with more information in the near future. We appreciate your patience and support. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 27, 2021

Publiated at Tue 27 July 2021, 15:28.42 +0000