Olympics Swimming Live Results, Updates, Highlights from Day At the Tokyo Games 2021

Katie Ledecky’s biggest Olympic day is here.

In Tokyo, she starts the morning swimming underdog in women’s 200-meter Freestyle. She will be racing against Australian Ariarne Tippmus who is expected to win. Penny Oleksiak, from Canada, Penny Pellegrini, from Italy, and Federica Pelliglini from Italy. The race will be their second in a series of three between them, the freestyle swimming duo who quickly became the sport’s most feared rivals. They will compete again Friday in the 800 freestyle.

Ledecky will not be the only one racing on Tuesday. Ledecky will also compete in the Olympic Women’s 1500 Freestyle. This race is certain to be a success, adding to her Olympic legacy.

The No. 1 and 3 seeds respectively, Kate Douglass of the USA and Alex Walsh from the United States will be competing for the gold medal in the 200 individual Medley. Gunnar Benntz hopes to win the U.S. men gold in the 200 butterfly. However, it could prove difficult with Kristof Milak (Hungary), the current world record holder. Swimming finals conclude with the 4×200 freestyle relay for men. Great Britain won the prelims but it is still open to the U.S., who are hoping to win gold with a new lineup, having placed fifth in prelims.

Sporting News will live update each event and highlight it during the fourth-day of Olympic swimming finals.

Olympics Swimming Results

Time (ET). Event Winner 2. Third 9:00 p.m. Men’s 100 freestyle (Semifinal 1 Caeleb Dressel, United States Alessandro Miressi (Italy) Hwang Sunwoo (South Korea) 9.35 pm Semifinal 2: Men’s 100-Freestyle Kliment Kolesnikov (Russia) Kyle Chalmers (Australia). Nandor Nemeth (Hungary) 9.41 pm Final: Women’s 200-Freestyle Style (Final). Ariarne Titmus (Australia) Siobhan Bernadette Haughey, Hong Kong Penny Oleksiak (Canada) 9.49 pm Final Men’s 200-Butterfly (Final). Kristof Milak (Hungary) Tomoru Honda (Japan) Federico Burdisso (Italy) 9.57 pm Semifinal 1: Women’s 200-Butterfly (Semifinal 1) Hali Flickinger (United States) Regan Smith (United States). Svetlana Chimrova (Russia) 10:00 p.m. Semifinal 2: Women’s 200-Butterfly (Women’s) Zhang Yufei (China) Boglarka Kapas (Hungary) Yu Liyan (China) 10:00 p.m. Women’s 200 breaststroke (Semifinal 1) Arno Kamminga (Netherlands) Nic Fink (United States). Mura Ryuya (Japan) 10:00 a.m. Women’s 200 breaststroke (Semifinal 2) Zac Stubblety Cook (Australia). James Wilby (Great Britain). Matti Mattson (Finland) 10:00 p.m. Final: Women’s 200 Individual Medley Yui Ohashi (Japan) Alex Walsh (United States). Kate Douglass (Bronze) 10:00 p.m. Final: Women’s 1500 freestyle for women Katie Ledecky (United States) Erica Sullivan (United States) Sarah Kohler (Germany) 11.26 p.m. Final Men’s 4×200 Freestyle relay (Final). — — —

Highlights and live updates from the 2021 Olympics in swimming

Final Women’s 1500 Freestyle for Ladies

11.14 pm.Ledecky won the women’s 1500 for the first time at 15:37.34. Sullivan finishes at 15:41.41, while Kohler comes in third at 15:42.91.

11.12 pmLedecky takes gold; Sullivan wins silver. Kohler won the bronze.

11:00 p.m.American Erica Sullivan is gaining ground fast and has passed Kohler to claim silver.

11.09 pmGermany’s Sarah Kohler slowly surpassed Ledecky’s lead of around four seconds and seems to be becoming the favourite to win the silver.

11.05 pm.Ledecky has 13 lengths to go and is now 3.3 seconds ahead. Although there is a tight battle for second place, the race for gold seems to be over.

11.02 pm.Ledecky now has a lead of almost two-and-a half seconds about one-third of the way into the race.

10:00 p.m.Ledecky is now more than two minutes ahead in the race. She is in complete control of the race now, just two minutes into it.

10.57 pmLedecky has already beaten Jianjiahe Wang by nearly one-third of a length through the 100th race.

10.57 pmSwimmers are now off.

10.54 pmLedecky, the runaway favourite, will be entering the pool as the women’s 1500-freestyle champion. Ledecky holds the world record for the race, and she won the preliminary race by six seconds.

Final: Women’s 200-member medley

10.52 pmAmazingly close final with Ohashi at 2:08.52, Walsh at 2:08.65, and Douglass at 2:09.04.

10:00 p.m.Ohashi takes the gold, Walsh taking silver and Douglass getting bronze.

10:00 p.m.Yu was still leading after the backstroke but is losing ground to Walsh and Yui Ohashi in the breaststroke.

10:00 p.m.China’s Yiting Yu is the leader of the field after the butterfly.

10.47 pmThe 200-meter individual medley will see two Americans compete with Alex Walsh, Kate Douglass and others.

Women’s 200-meter breaststroke (semifinal 2).

10:00 p.m.There was some delay in posting the official times, but Fink appears to be making the final.

10.33 pmThe heat was won by Stubblety Cook, who is ahead of Wilby (Finland’s Matti Mattson) Chupkov finishes fourth.

10:00 p.m.After the 50th, James Wilby of Great Britain leads.

10:00 p.m.Anton Chupkov (ROC), world-record holder, racing in the second round.

Women’s 200-meter breaststroke (semifinal 1)

10:00 p.m.It doesn’t get any closer. Kamminga was first at 2:07.99, Fink 0.01 second behind at 2:08.00. Ryuya came in third place at 2:08.27.

10:00 a.m.Kamminga is just ahead Fink, while Japan’s Mura Roya comes in third.

10:00 p.m.Fink is close to Kamminga, and is making ground on the last turn.

10:00 p.m.Kamminga is keeping up his lead and swimming at a world-record pace following the 100.

10:00 p.m.Arno Kamminga, a Dutch swimmer, leads the field through the 50th. At 2:07.37, he tied Zac Stubblety Cook of Australia in prelims for fastest time.

10:00 p.m.American Nic Fink, who swam 200 breaststroke in 2:08.48 at prelims, was fourth fastest. This is the only U.S. representative left in this event.

Semifinal 2: Women’s 200 Butterfly (semifinal 2).

10.09 pmAt 2:04.89, Yufei is fastest at the race this year. Kapas comes in second place at 2:06.59, while Liyan is third at 2:07.04.

10.09 pmYufei takes first place. Second is Hungary’s Boglarka Kakapas, and third is China’s Yu Liyan.

10.07 pmChina’s Zhang Yufei leads the pack with 100 points. Preliminary results showed her as the fastest in China.

Semifinal 1: Women’s 200 Butterfly (semifinal)

10:00 p.m.Flickinger posted a strong finish with a time 2:06.23. Smith came in second at 2:06.64. Svetlana Chumrova, ROC’s Svetlana Chimrova, is in third place at 2:08.62

10:00 p.m.Flickinger wins the lead with Smith second.

10:00 p.m.The final turn is not a close race between the Americans and field.

10:00 PM:Flickinger and Smith are the next 100. Alys Thomas, Great Britain’s third-place finisher was also there.

9.59 pmRegan Smith and Hali Flickinger, both American women from America, raced in the fast lanes of the semifinal women’s 200-meter butterfly.

Finale: Men’s 200-Butterfly (final)

9.55 pmMilak broke Phelps’ time record by running 1:51.25. Honda finished at 1:53.73, while Burdisso came in third at 1:54.45.

9.53 pmMilak takes it with him and establishes a new Olympic record. Japan’s Tomoru Honda places second, while Federico Burdisso from Italy is third.

9.53 pmAfter the 100th over Milak, Chad le Clos from South Africa takes the lead. However, the Hungarians take control of the corner.

9.51 pmIt is an important Olympic and world record-watching event. Hungarian Kristof Milik already has the world record and could challenge Michael Phelps. American Gunnar Bentz will try to win a medal for America.

Finale: Women’s 200 Freestyle for Women

9.48 pmOleksiak, who has six medals and a bronze, is the most decorated Canadian at the Summer Games.

9.47 pmLedecky finishes fifth at 1:55.21. Later tonight, she’ll get another chance to win a medal. Titmus finished with an Olympic record of 1:53.50, with Haughey second at 1:53.92, and Oleksiak at third at 1:154.70.

9.45 pmHaughey takes silver, while Titmus breaks the Olympic record. Oleksiak wins the bronze medal.

9.45 pmAfter the 100th race, Siobhan Bernadette Haughey of Hong Kong leads the field.

9.44 pmAfter the 50th, Penny Oleksiak (Canada), leads.

9.44 pmSwimmers are now off.

9.43 pmLedecky can earn her second consecutive gold medal at the 200-free. Titmus will have to be challenged.

Freestyle for men (semifinal 2)

9.41 pmDressel is awarded the second place overall in the final.

9.40 pmKolesnikov is the fastest overall at 47.11, followed by Chalmers (47.80) and Nemeth (47.81). Apple is sixth in heat with 48.04 seconds and will not make it to the final.

9.40 pmKliment Kolesnikov of ROC places first in heat 2, with Chalmers finishing second and Hungarian Nandor Negeth third.

9.38 pmAmerican Zach Apple will be racing against Australian Kyle Chalmers in the semifinal’s second heat. Chalmers is the current Olympic champion. Thomas Ceccon from Italy was 47.71 seconds ahead of the other prelims.

Freestyle for men (semifinal 1)

9.34 pmDressel’s 47.23 seconds is the best time this year. Miressi was just behind, at 47.52. Sunwoo came in at 47.56. Liendo Edwards was seventh with 48.19, and Kisil eighth with 48.31.

9.33 pmDressel wins the 100 with Italian Alessandro Miressi, South Korean Hwang Sunwoo finishing second and third.

9.32 pmDressel is also competing in the heat, as are both Canadian men, Joshua Liendo and Yuri Kisil.

9:00 p.m.Caeleb Dressel (USA’s top freestyle swimmer) will be leading the charge tonight, in the first semifinal of 100 freestyle.

Olympics swimming schedule 2021

Except for July 31, heats will start at 6 AM ET each morning. ET, and end at 9:15 p.m. ET. ET each day. USA Network will broadcast the heats and NBC the finals. CBC coverage will be available in Canada.

NBC will replay the qualifying heats every day for those who live in America.

Tuesday 27 July

Event Time (ET). Channel (U.S.) Channel (Canada) Heats 6. USA CBC Finale 9:00 p.m. NBC CBC

Wednesday, July 28, 2008

Event Time (ET). Channel (U.S.) Channel (Canada) Heat 6. USA CBC Finale 9:00 p.m. NBC CBC

Thursday, July 29, 2009

Event Time (ET). Channel (U.S.) Channel (Canada) Heat 6. USA CBC Finale 9:00 p.m. NBC CBC

Friday, July 30,

Event Time (ET). Channel (U.S.) Channel (Canada) Heats 6. USA CBC Finale 9:00 p.m. NBC CBC

Saturday 31 July

This Event Time (ET). Channel (U.S.) Channel (Canada) Finale 9:00 p.m. NBC CBC

