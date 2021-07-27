Peter Kay announced live return shows to support the cancer charity

British comedian Peter Kay announced his return to the stage with live Q&A sessions (question-and-answer) later in the year. On his Twitter, he announced that two Q&A (question and answer) sessions would be taking place on August 1st to raise money for Doing It For Laura.
Peter tweeted: Peter Kay will perform two special live Q&As to support Laura Nuttall, Manchester O2 Apollo 7th August 21. On Friday, July 30th at 9am, tickets go on sale.
An announcement included links that allowed fans to purchase tickets as well as the link to the charity organization, which assists Laura Nuttall (a 21-year old woman living with terminal brain cancer).
Laura’s mother, Nicola Nuttall posted the following on the official Facebook page for the charity: “I still can’t believe that this is actually happening!”
Peter is so incredibly kind and I can’t wait to see you on August 7.
READ MORE Elvis Presley made Anita promise marriage and children before Priscilla
The Manchester O2 Apollo will host both of these events.
After making his name with the hit television show Phoenix Nights, Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere’s star is now a stand-up comedian and performs sketch shows every night since 1996.
Peter has retired from all performing roles in 2017.
He was scheduled to embark on an Ireland and UK tour entitled Have Gags, Will Travel, from summer 2018 through spring 2019, but he cancelled it all.
These shows, which were intended to raise funds for Cancer Research UK, were to be held in Manchester and Liverpool as well as London.
The Coronavirus pandemic continues, so the programs were cancelled.
Peter Kay’s BBC series Peter Kay’s Car Share has made him the most famous in the last decade.
Sian Gibson and he starred together in the show.
It won the Best Comedy award at the National Television Awards 2016, 2018, and 2019, as well as the BAFTA TV Awards 2016 for Best Male Comedy Performance, and Best Scripted Comedy.
To comply with the COVID-19 guidelines, the show was re-broadcast in audio format in April 2020.
Tickets to Peter Kay’s show will be on sale Friday, September 9th at 9:00am via Ticketmaster
Publiated at Tue 27 July 2021, 10:35:00 +0000