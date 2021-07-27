Peter Kay announced live return shows to support the cancer charity

British comedian Peter Kay announced his return to the stage with live Q&A sessions (question-and-answer) later in the year. On his Twitter, he announced that two Q&A (question and answer) sessions would be taking place on August 1st to raise money for Doing It For Laura.

Peter tweeted: Peter Kay will perform two special live Q&As to support Laura Nuttall, Manchester O2 Apollo 7th August 21. On Friday, July 30th at 9am, tickets go on sale.

An announcement included links that allowed fans to purchase tickets as well as the link to the charity organization, which assists Laura Nuttall (a 21-year old woman living with terminal brain cancer).

Laura’s mother, Nicola Nuttall posted the following on the official Facebook page for the charity: “I still can’t believe that this is actually happening!”

Peter is so incredibly kind and I can’t wait to see you on August 7.

