Peter Kay broke his silence to confirm his return to performing after a three-year absence

Peter Kay (48) has been avoiding the limelight since 2017 when he cancelled his tour. The comedian now confirms that he will return to the stage next month for another event.

After last posting in 2020, the Car Share comedian broke his silence on social media.

Now, he has confirmed that he will be returning to the stage for two live specials.

Next month, he will be participating in two Q&A events on the Manchester 02 Apollo August 7.

These were created in memory of Laura Nuttall, who was diagnosed in October 2018 with Glioblastoma Multiforme.

