Piers Morgan shatters fans by calling Simone Biles’ Tokyo withdrawal reason “a joke”

Simone Biles, a four-time gold medallist in gymnastics, pulled out after she scored 13.766 nn. This was her lowest Olympic score. Later, the 24-year-old released a statement to tell fans that she prioritized her mental health.

She stated, “After performing I didn’t want it to end.

- Advertisement -

I must be mindful of my mental well-being. My mental health seems to be more prominent in the sports world right now.

We must protect our mind and bodies, not do the things that are commanded by the outside world.

Simone has won 30 Olympic and World Championship golds in her professional career. She added, “I don’t trust myself anymore.”

LEARN MOREKimberley Garner shows off her bottom at Cannes 2021