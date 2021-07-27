Premier Inn launches sale for more than two million rooms in hotels Prices starting at PS29

Britons love to relax in UK hotels during summer. Premier Inn is celebrating by having a huge sale, offering rooms at discounted rates in millions. Learn more.
Summer is upon us and it’s the ideal time to enjoy the warm weather with your family and friends.
Premier Inn just announced an enormous sale that will discount millions of rooms in hotels across the UK, just in time for holidays.
This is the ideal time to book a hotel room, whether you are looking to escape for one night or stay away for several days.
You can book your stay here for as low as PS29 per night!
Book a Premier Inn stay to enjoy the seaside and endless breakfast buffets at all hotels.
You can also find cheap accommodation near attractions such as Alton Towers, Warwick Castle and Alton Towers.
Some hotels offer rooms for as low as PS35 in August at Premier Inn Slough and Premier Inn Warwick.
Premier Inn offers flexible rates for holidaymakers, which include same-day cancellation. You can find more hotels by clicking here.
Premier Inn, a hotel known for its quality service and comfortable bed, is the ideal place to stay for any holiday.
The offer applies to bookings made between 10 August 2021 and 16 December 2021.
This deal does not include Premier Inn Hotels in London Central and Channel Islands.
Premier Inn has also launched ‘Wheelies: Suitcase Mechanics,’ the first ever garage-turned suitcase repair shop. This allows tourists to swap in old luggage for brand new suitcases.
Publiated at Tue 27 July 2021 11:58 a.m. +0000