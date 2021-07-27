Raphael Varane announces Man Utd with PS42m transfer ‘all done’

Raphael Varane could be revealed as a Manchester United football player next week, according to reports. Real Madrid’s defender, Raphael Varane will travel to England in the week before but may have to be quarantined upon his arrival due to COVID-19 restrictions. Varane must still pass his medical exam before an official announcement can make.

After reporting to Madrid’s Valdebebas Base last week, the 28-year old is now in Spain.

United has agreed to pay Real an initial PS42.7million and bonuses in order to keep the player.

Fabrizio Romano, journalist following summer speculation claims that the agreement to transport Varane to Old Trafford has been “100% completed”.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was desperate to sign Harry Maguire, Real Madrid’s star player to be their partner in defense.

In recent seasons, neither Victor Lindelof nor Eric Bailly have been convincing with Maguire. Varane is considered the missing link in the backline.