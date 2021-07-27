Raphael Varane announces Man Utd with PS42m transfer ‘all done’

Raphael Varane could be revealed as a Manchester United football player next week, according to reports. Real Madrid’s defender, Raphael Varane will travel to England in the week before but may have to be quarantined upon his arrival due to COVID-19 restrictions. Varane must still pass his medical exam before an official announcement can make.
After reporting to Madrid’s Valdebebas Base last week, the 28-year old is now in Spain.
United has agreed to pay Real an initial PS42.7million and bonuses in order to keep the player.
Fabrizio Romano, journalist following summer speculation claims that the agreement to transport Varane to Old Trafford has been “100% completed”.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was desperate to sign Harry Maguire, Real Madrid’s star player to be their partner in defense.
In recent seasons, neither Victor Lindelof nor Eric Bailly have been convincing with Maguire. Varane is considered the missing link in the backline.
United conceded 44 Premier League goals in last season’s campaign, which was more than any other team and nine less than Fulham.
United is also linked with Kieran Tripper, and will aim to challenge for the Premier League title. This marks the first attempt by United since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.
Varane, who is considered one of the best defenders in the world, has won four Champions Leagues while at the Bernabeu.
He holds three Spanish titles and won the 2018 World Cup together with France.
Varane won 79 caps for France and was part the French team that lost to Switzerland in 16 games of Euro 2020.
Ray Parlour thinks that Varane’s addition will increase the pressure on Solskjaer for his first piece in silverware as United boss.
TalkSPORT spoke to the former Arsenal midfielder: “Ole Gunnar Solskjaer certainly can’t complain he hasn’t been supported.”
Varane is coming to your club, so you have more pressure as a manager.
They’ve always looked forward to Harry Maguire as a partner. Varane and he could be paired together. I think they would make a great partnership. This is a huge upgrade for Manchester United over what they had before.
“I believe that it’s an outstanding signing.”
Publiated at Tue 27 July 2021, 08:42.47 +0000