Rick is best remembered for his part in Spike Lee’s 1989 movie Do The Right Thing. He played Long the police officer and co-starred with his father.

His portrayal was nominated by the Academy Award.

In 2006, he also appeared with Danny Sr on The Sopranos. He played Ray-Ray D’Abaldo as enforcer Ray-Ray D’Abaldo’s episode of Bedfellows.

He re-enacted his part in Ten Counts two years later.

Publiated at Tue 27 July 2021 23.01:00 +0000