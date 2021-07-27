Splitgate server update: When Splitgate servers will be available Today?

Splitgate is back online across all platforms today. Gamers can also look forward to crossplay support.

Splitgate is proving to be an excellent new shooter and everyone will soon be able to enjoy it again.

Splitgate Servers are currently down. Things should go back online today (July 28th in the UK).

Play the free-to-play shooting game on PlayStation 3, Xbox, and PC at roughly the same moment.

Splitgate Support Team has sent a series of messages that provide the most recent information about when the servers will come back online.