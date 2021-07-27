The Fortnite Event Countdown is Live: Date and Time for Season 7 live event

The @FN_Assist twitter account tweeted: “The Special Blue Abductor arrived at The Aftermath, in the middle of Fortnite!”

This feature features an Event countdown until August 6, 2006 at 6 p.m ET.

This is Ariana most likely performing at the concert!

Fortnite’s concerts have been numerous in Creative Mode. But, the Travis Scott concert is arguably Fortnite’s biggest.

Fortnite Astronomical was held during Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2 in April. It was visually stunning and an amalgamation of other events that had occurred in Fortnite.

Travis Scott’s skins were unveiled as part of this event. There were encore performances for those who missed the first performance.

