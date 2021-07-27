The UK’s campsites are filling up fast, so Britons now have the option to pitch. up in people’s back gardens

The UK does not allow wild camping, with the exception of Scotland. However, this does not mean that camping holidays are out of reach, even though campsites are filling quickly. A new website offers a legal option to wild camping. This means that campers can soon pitch a tent in someone else’s yard for free or a nominal fee.

Wildpoint works like AirBnB and offers holidaymakers the opportunity to search for a garden host in England or Wales. - Advertisement - Over 4,000 holidaymakers have requested to pitch tents on their properties, including in large gardens in Surrey and in Staffordshire. Nearly Wild Camping is a group of people who share the same interests. They have exclusive places and work on a member basis. The location is given “wilderness ratings”, and sustainability is the main focus. However, it is not illegal to park on another’s property. READ MORE Camping Essentials: How to Camp During the Heatwave

- Advertisement - Travellers with a five-star wilderness rating can camp in a location that has no visible buildings and is at least two miles away from nearest shops. This allows them to experience an authentic outdoors experience. However, they will not have any access to drinking water or facilities. A one-star rating on the opposite end of the scale gives you access to all “conventional”, campsite facilities, such as flushing toilets or an indoor space. This makes it an alternative to official campsites. To meet increasing demand for outdoor activities, pop-up camping has been set up all across the UK. The new law allows temporary campsites to be open for 56 days, double the old allowance. Pop up camping options range from country estate glamping to farmers reserving fields as potential new locations. DO NOT MISS

- Advertisement - Camping sites all over the country are bursting at the seams with people who want to get out in the great outdoors. Wild camping is being proposed for England and Wales. However, National Parks Wales, Natural Resources Wales, and the National Trust have resisted the idea. They also had issues with wild campers in the past pandemic. Fly campers, wild campers that don’t take care of their property and leave a mess are a major problem. Campaigners for wild camping believe that governments could easily resolve the problem of fly camping by setting clear guidelines.

Wild camping could be sustainable if people are taught how to act in the country and where the value of “leave nothing trace” is stressed. BritStops lists more than 1,000 hosts who will allow holidaymakers to park their campervan or motorhome for one night. This is a legal and free alternative to wild camping. You don’t need to pay any fees or reserve a place. BritStops aims to connect motorhome owners and producers. The 11th edition is updated every year and remains valid through February.

Wild camping remains illegal. However, there are still options for “almost wild camping”, such as pitching a tent in someone’s backyard or parking your motorhome in an orchard. Brits don’t think this is the only way. HomeCamper lets you camp with locals in 42 countries and Campspace promises to connect you with the outside world in seven European countries.

Publiated at Tue 27 July 2021, 17:13:08 +0000