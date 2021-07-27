These factors make learners more likely to fail the driving test common mistakes

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency, (DVSA) found that learner drivers are most vulnerable to being caught with problems in mirrors and junctions. They also have to respond to traffic signals such as signs and traffic lights. For the last five years, the two most common reasons test failures were caused by junctions and mirrors.
While turning right at third-placed junctions, respond to traffic lights and steer control.
Another reason for failure was responding to road markings and signs.
The results of 2019-2020 showed that faults in steering, moving away safely, and reverse parking were all higher than the data from this year.
According to the AA Driving School, one fifth of qualified drivers felt parallel parking was the hardest if they were required to retake their test.
Learners may choose to take a practice test without being ready, rather than wait for long periods of time and failing these test errors.
Poor observation and poor mirror skills have led to many learners being caught unawares. This sounds simple for most drivers, but is not the case for everyone.
It’s an excellent reminder for anyone who has a test coming up to practice cockpit procedures like “mirror signal, position speed, and look” to establish good habits.
Learning to drive is an essential life skill. It’s vital that learners are patient and take time to learn the skills they need to be safe and confident drivers.
The last 18 months have brought more pressures to all areas of young people’s life, and the restrictions placed on driving have only added to these.
“The DVSA is releasing more testing slots every month, and we hope that this will improve the situation.”
A third of women said parallel parking would be the most difficult part of driving tests (32%) compared with just 16% of men.
Men were less likely than women to admit that they find driving at the right speed difficult (ten percent for men, five percent for women).
Three types of driving errors are possible in Great Britain.
If learners have more than 15 driving errors or one dangerous or serious fault, they will not pass their practical driving exam.
2017 saw some changes to the practical driving test, as well as updates in the manoeuvres.
Turning in the right lane and turning around at a turn were no longer possible.
These were removed by pulling up to the right-hand side, inverting 2 cars and rejoining traffic.
Publiated at Tue 27 July 2021, 19:54:36 +0000