TikTok hopes that new tools will make life easier and more gentler Streams

TikTok hopes to promote more livestreams and create a better environment for hosts. A series of tools are being developed by the social media giant TikTok to encourage kindness. TikTok now alerts you if your comment is “potentially harmful or unkind”. If you are determined to press on, TikTok will alert you if it is. However, TikTok hopes that you’ll reconsider personal attacks.

Consequently, hosts have greater power. Before you begin a stream you can choose to assign a trusted moderator. This allows you to focus on the show and not block or mut trolls. The keyword filter now allows you to add as many entries as 200. You’ll be able to delete comments or temporarily mutes viewers in the “coming weeks”. A minor offense may be forgiven.

The focus is also on better discovery. The addition of “soon”, which will be available soon, will increase your ability to locate livestreams on the Following and For You pages. It also provides faster access to recommended live video content and top live streams. TikTok recently introduced a schedule tool, picture-in–picture viewing, and “Go Live Together”, which allows two persons to broadcast simultaneously.

It’s not surprising that livestreams are being emphasized. TikTok reported that livestreams have been a major part of some of the biggest events, with the fact that more people are hosting or watching them over the last year. For example, The Weeknd performed a concert on the platform. Although looping videos are still TikTok’s mainstay, the company is eager to compete with Instagram, Facebook and other platforms where live video has become increasingly popular.