“Tourism” blamed for “skewing” Balearic Covid rate to look “More negative than it actually is”

Spain is currently included on the UK’s amber travel list. Double-jabbed Britons are able to return without having to be isolated.
However, the rising Covid rates in the country could mean that it will soon be transferred to the “amber list plus”, which means all travelers regardless of their vaccination status are subject to quarantine rules.
Simon Calder, a travel expert and author of “serious concern”, highlighted the Balearic Islands as an area that is “serious” because of their “positivity rate”.
According to John Hopkins University, the Balearic Islands had 2,014 cases of Covid as of July 26.
However, the local tourism chief has stated that Covid rates aren’t as negative as it appears.
Sky News’ Nathan Viva said that there are many reasons these numbers are so high. He also suggested that statistics could be distorted to portray it as more negative than they actually are.
He mentions that the Islands are visited by many people other than those from the UK.
He points out that travellers can visit Spain via the European Union Digital Pass.
He said, “You must remember that all our numbers are compared to the official population of 147,000. During a peak year of a regular years we have ten times as many so everyone that needs to leave the island has been tested. So even asymptotic persons are being tested and added to our positive list.”
This is against the true population and not just those who actually live here.
The rate of infection in the body is much lower than you would expect based only on what the numbers tell you once you dig a bit more.
We don’t believe we are a major negative place compared with other countries simply because our tourism population is high and our population so low.
Mr Viva is also firm in his belief that the Balearic Islands do all they can for the region to remain a safe holiday destination.
He said, “It’s beautiful in Ibiza.”
We have boats that go out daily, and villas that are rented each day.
We are always busy.
“We are taking precautions. People are wearing masks indoors. The capacity at the tables is very low.
“All the superclubs are closed at the moment, because it’s very hard to hold thousands of people on the floor, unlike the UK, where they are.”
Mr Viva points out that vaccination rates are on the rise in Spain.
He stated, “The vaccine levels are increasing up.”
We are at 50-60 percent right now, which is close to herd immunity. So we don’t think there is anything we can do more to make this a safer destination.”
The final decision about whether to travel or not is up to the individual.
“People must decide if they are willing to take the chance of being quarantined on their way back,” said Mr Viva.
Can they work remotely? Because we do not advise anyone to disregard any advice, we don’t recommend that people quarantine or ignore it when they return home.
It is an individual decision.
Publiated at Tue 27 July 2021, 09:01:09 +0000