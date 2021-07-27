Trailer for NEO: The World Ends with You video

It’s here! NEO: The World Ends with You is now available on both the Nintendo Switch (PS4) and PlayStation 4. Square Enix claims that the game “transports gamers to Shibuya’s bustling streets, where they take on the role of Rindo, and takes part in the survival battle known as the “Reapers’ Game”.

Square Enix released this launch trailer to celebrate. It’s currently only available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. However, the Epic Games Store will release it later in the summer for PC. Below is the launch trailer.

