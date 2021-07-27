US government buys “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli’s unique Wu-Tang Clan album

In 2015, it was before NFTs The Wu-Tang Clan was the first to sell the single copy of the album, and it became A Thing. Shaolin: Once Upon a Time It was sold at an auction for $2 million. Buyer, It was later revealed He was a former pharmaceutical executive and convicted dirtbag. Martin Shkreli .

Shkreli, better known by his nickname Pharma Bro was infamous for purchasing and driving up the cost of Daraprim (AIDS drug that saves lives) from $13.50 per pill to $700. Later, he was convicted of securities fraud and conspiracy to commit securities fraud. He was sentenced for seven years. Shkreli was also convicted of securities fraud and conspiracy charges. The government then confiscated assets in order to pay the forfeiture judgment, including the album.

This brings us to today. The government sold Shaolin: Once Upon a TimeIt is. Although the procurators didn’t reveal who purchased the album, or what they paid for it, the proceeds of the sale cover the balance Shkreli still owes the government.

After three years in federal prison and nearly four years as the owner of Shkreli, who was a weaselly Shkreli, it’s finally over. It was sold on eBay The album was in his private possession before he was released. The album is available in a few snippets. Online, they have appeared It is unlikely that it will be available on Spotify anytime soon.