US: Metroid Dread Pre-Orders at GameStop Include a Free Pin set

The 2D Metroid series has finally made a comeback after 19 years. GameStop is ready to celebrate. An exclusive pin set featuring Samus and E.M.M.I. will be available while supplies last. Pre-orders for Metroid Dread will include an exclusive pin set of Samus and E.M.M.I. The offer applies to both online and in-store orders. It does not apply to the digital game. The pins are also available to those who placed an order for Special Edition. Metroid Dread will be available exclusively on Switch from 8 October.

Publiated at Tue 27 July 2021, 19:56:02 (+0000).