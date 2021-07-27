Vandals cause damage to classic Toyota and take away from it moments Written off sales for PS50,000

Car and Classic sold the 1987 AE86 Toyota Corolla for PS46.250 despite it being in a perfect condition and with no upgrades or modifications. Car and Classic claimed that it was the record price paid for this car at an auction. This surpasses the PS29,000 sale in the USA.

After sustaining paint damage, the insurance company was unable to obliterate the 86 because it had been adored by the owner.

“The car is rightly regarded as a myth in its home country because of the frantic bidding that took place in the final minutes.”

This car was highly sought after due to the fact that it had only one caretaker who owned it.

The car is in good condition, with the exception of the paintwork marks.