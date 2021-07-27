Quantcast
Version 3.2 of the 3DS firmware was released 11.15.0-47

By Newslanes Media
Although Nintendo has gradually discontinued certain features and services for its 3DS, firmware updates are still being released by the company. It was released last November, the previous version in December of 2001. And it’s been six years since any significant update to the 3DS.

This update was announced earlier this evening by Nintendo’s Japanese Twitter handle. It brings the firmware to 11.15.0-47. The patch notes are not yet available in English, but rough translations of Japanese patch notes and their 3DS update pattern as of late indicate that this is nothing other than confirmation of “further system stability improvements” and that some minor changes have been made to improve the user’s experience.

Source

Publiated at Tue 27 July 2021, 04:02:34 +0000

