VIDEO: Hear the stories of these classic BMWs The owners

Car enthusiasm can be a wonderful thing. It can unite people and bring them together. It can be love for one particular car or a brand. This video highlights a few classic BMW lovers from all over the world.

This video features BMW lovers from Russia, Taiwan and Italy. Anders Bilidt, a Danish BMW 2002 Tii owner, has a beautiful shade of red and is in great condition. Fabrizio Santirelli, from Italy has an E24 BMW 6 Series he bought in a barn. He restored it himself. Adley Li, a Taiwanese citizen owns an E30 BMW 325i fitted with M Technik bits. It gives off an amazing look. Katya from Russia owns an E34 5 Series and plans to take it to Dingolfing where it was manufactured when the borders are opened up again.

All four of these owners come from very different countries and have very different cars. However, they all have the same passion for classic BMWs. In a world of so much division and rage-fueled internet screaming, there’s something incredibly refreshing about that. Each person’s background is different, they each found their cars in very different ways, and they each enjoy their cars in different ways. But one thing is the same — they all love their classic Bimmer.

BMW is a strong brand. Its cars have a distinctive driving experience that makes them both addictive and sometimes necessary. We are not surprised that people all around the globe, from different backgrounds and ages, become passionate about BMWs. Please share your favorite BMW and tell us why it’s so special.

