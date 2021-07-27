WWE Raw Results: News, Notes and Winners on July 26 2021

WWE Raw was held at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. It featured fallout from Nikki A.S.H.’s shock Money in the Bank cash-in last week and Bobby Lashley responding o Goldberg. Raw advertised a Raw Tag Team Championship rematch, with The Viking Raiders challenging AJ Styles & Omos.

The return of WWE Raw fans saw the broadcast go up by 20%, bringing in 1.923 Million viewers.

WWE Raw RatingsLast Five Weeks

July 19, 2021 –1.923 Million

July 12, 2021 – 1.60 million

July 5, 2021 – 1.42 million

June 28, 2021–1.570 million

June 21, 2021–1.719 million

WWE Raw–Key Competition

Bachelorette

Bianca Belair Interview (Pro Wrestling Bits)

WWE Raw Total YouTube Viewership Monday –14,413,994 (Up From 8,206,615)

Most Viewed: Goldberg returns (3,901,386 views).

Most viewed: Eva Marie, Doudrop and Alexa’s Playground (381,996 views).

Median viewership 673,875

WWE Raw Results Monday, July 26, 2021

Opening Segment Featuring Charlotte Flair, Nikki A.S.H. Rhea Ripley

Although this was the typical Raw opening segment it was different in that women were present and they had a large crowd.

The Kansas City crowd was completely behind Nikki A.S.H. Rhea Ripley was the next to come out, and she received an overwhelming babyface reaction. This led to fans bashing Nikki A.S.H. She retained her Raw Women’s Championship.

Sonya Deville announced that a Triple Threat Match would be held between Charlotte Ripley, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki A.S.H. SummerSlam which is not good news for Nikki A.S.H. at all.

Damian Priest def. Sheamus

Corey Graves stated that he does not know if Damian Priest is still alive. It better be, at 39 in September.

The fans cheered so hard that Sheamus lost his mask.

Near the match’s end, there were nearfalls that were truly a piece of art.

Omos and AJ Styles are def. The Viking Raiders-WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Ivar’s spinnin’ heel-kick was as graceful and fluid as a professional dancer.

Because they’re going up against AJ Styles, Omos and Omos, the Viking Raiders can’t move fast enough from their feud. This babyface tag team will always receive a heel reaction.

Omos was held by Ivar while Erik pinched AJ Styles. It was a very convincing closefall.

Drew McIntyre def. Veer by Disqualification

Instantly, the “Drew is Going to Kill You” chants became catchy.

Veer was as prominent as you can in a loss against Dew McIntyre.

Veer got inexplicably disqualified for bringing in a chair, only to get it kicked in his face. Jinder Mahal’s lawyer really should investigate this.

Natalya, Tamina and Doudrop def. Eva Marie, Doudrop

Are tag team championship match matches against tag team champions mandatory? Perhaps you could add more tag teams to the existing division if it is so thin.

It was clever to see the Lilly-Lution Vignette.

Clearly, Natalya suffered injuries during a awkward Doudrop transition. After she was tagged out, Natalya left the arena and was taken to the hospital.

Karrion Kross def. Keith Lee

Karrion Kross was heavily favored this week against someone who received a much bigger response than him.

Keith Lee is known for his beautiful facial expressions.

Keith Lee’s return tour opened with two consecutive submission losses, but his fans appear to still be behind him.

Mustafa Ali and Mansoor are def. Mace, T-Bar

Jimmy Smith was astonished to make a reference to Mustafa Ali or Mace’s connection to RETRIBUTION during this match.

If WWE makes even half the effort to promote Mansoor & Ali, they can make a great tag team in and outside of the ring.

Mansoor is a master at bumping. This could be his top 5 position.

Ali’s suicide dive/tornado DDT was successful, and a disoriented Mansoor enthusedly commented that “that was amazing!”

Bobby Lashley responds to Goldberg, Destroys Cedric Alex and Shelton Benjamin

Jalen Rose was trending on Twitter for his crisp-clean line up a few days back, while MVP made him look like a serious contender in this segment.

Cedric Alexander is a master at creating an irritating heel voice.

If The Hurt Business made it up as if nothing had happened, I’d be perfectly fine.

Bobby Lashley ran through Shelton Benjamin clothinglines at one time. This is his start to SumerSlam. He’ll be almost invincible when he reaches Goldberg.

Bobby Lashley alone is cannibalizing black wrestlers’ locker rooms. R-Truth is currently running for his own life.

John Morrison def. Riddle

Amazing that so many years have passed since WWEShop.com was founded.

He is a true WWE stalwart. Not only does The Miz insist on getting out every week even though he’s in a wheelchair but he also gets weekly bumps.

Omos and AJ Styles got so hot for breaking Riddle’s scooter.

Randy Orton will be a huge pop star if and when he comes back to Chicago.

Reginald def. R-Truth-WWE 24/7 Champion

R-Truth had some issues with the timing of his call-and-response “What’s Up”. “

Reginald’s colorful entrance and ring gear are not the best, but he has some of the most basic funk music.

R-Truth has a new trick to get people talking about his matches. I don’t mind that.

Reginald could be the greatest 24-hour champion ever, based on his ability to run (read: flip) away from all the other competitors.

Charlotte Flair def. Nikki A.S.H.

Nikki A.S.H. saw Charlotte Flair wearing heels earlier in the evening. look like a child. The match was similar for the majority of it, with Flair dominating A.S.H. It was a close match for most of the time.

WWE has really pushed the “almost” word into the ground when it comes to Nikki A.S.H. They will not back an “almost credible champion.”

