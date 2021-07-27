You can sleep in a mill from the 19th century that was used for World War 2 Kent gunners’ outlook

Old Smock Mill is located in Benenden (Kent) and was used as a gunner’s outlook during World War Two. It then fell into decline. Clare, the superhost of AirBnB, renovated the mill back to its cottage-esque appeal. Guests can stay for a minimum of two nights.

Guest have left glowing feedback and rated the property as 4.99 out of 5 stars. They were able explore five properties of National Trust.

Clare, an AirBnb proprietor said that everything is set up to relax you as soon as you step in.

It is located in the beautiful Kent countryside, where you can wander and relax.

It is hard to get away from guests, but it really is worth the effort.