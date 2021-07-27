You can sleep in a mill from the 19th century that was used for World War 2 Kent gunners’ outlook

Old Smock Mill is located in Benenden (Kent) and was used as a gunner’s outlook during World War Two. It then fell into decline. Clare, the superhost of AirBnB, renovated the mill back to its cottage-esque appeal. Guests can stay for a minimum of two nights.
Guest have left glowing feedback and rated the property as 4.99 out of 5 stars. They were able explore five properties of National Trust.
Clare, an AirBnb proprietor said that everything is set up to relax you as soon as you step in.
It is located in the beautiful Kent countryside, where you can wander and relax.
It is hard to get away from guests, but it really is worth the effort.
This remote escape offers breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside from a balcony that spans the entire diameter of the mill.
Enjoy breathtaking views as you make your way through an oak staircase to this ex-worksite and enjoy breakfast made fresh by the chicken owner!
Old Smock Mill has three floors. The first floor offers a cozy living space with fresh seasonal produce and flowers.
A fully-equipped kitchen, dining area and seating area makes guests feel at home.
The stone floor upstairs is dominated by timber beams that rise above the French King-sized Bed and old copper tap basin.
You’ll find the freestanding bathtub in the bathroom with a separate wet-room shower by climbing up the spiral staircase.
