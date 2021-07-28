Accessibility workshop for electric vehicles that is mobile and able to be held Vehicle charging project

Chris Heaton Harris, Accessibility Minister, commended the efforts being made to make public transportation more accessible.

He stated that disabled passengers should have the right to travel by any means of transportation, including train, bus, or ferry.

“Today’s actions will have positive, real-life impacts and double down on our promise of building back fairer from COVID-19.”

Anthony Smith, chief executive of Transport Focus independent watchdog, supported these measures.

