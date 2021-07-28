Activision Blizzard Employees Walk Out Over Sexism Resolved complaints

Employees at the gaming giant Activision Blizzard staged a walkout today, capping off a week of escalating tension over how executives have handled accusations of discrimination and sexual harassment at the 10,000-person company.

Employees held up signs outside Activision Blizzard in Irvine, California, Wednesday morning. They included messages such as “Believe Women”, “Commit To Equality,” and “Fight Bad Guys in Game / Fight Bad Boys IRL.” Drivers honked their horns. The hashtag #ActiBlizzWalkout became a trending topic online as Overwatch and World of Warcraft fans pledged to boycott their games in solidarity.

Based on photographs posted online, the event attracted more than 200 participants. Unknown number of employees also participated remotely in the stoppage.

One Activision worker told WIRED that she loves her job, but not the jobs. This was before the walkout. It hurts. We’re working to make that right.

Activision Blizzard’s response to a frenzied lawsuit by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing led today’s walkout. This suit claims rampant workplace inequalities, including unequal pay for comparable work and a culture of leadership that allowed sexual harassment. It also retaliated against females who spoke out.

Activision Blizzard responded by releasing a statement stating that it values diversity but criticizing the two-year DFEH investigation as “irresponsible behavior of unaccountable State Bureaucrats that are driving many State’s finest businesses out of California”. Fran Townsend was a former security advisor to George W. Bush. A letter that she wrote to her staff last week was obtained by Axios. She described the suit’s merits as “truly meritless” and “irresponsible”, and the claims in it as “factually inaccurate” or “old” while also praising the “irresponsible behavior of unaccountable State bureaucrats that are driving many of the State’s best businesses out California.” J. Allen Brack is the company president and is mentioned in an internal email received by .

Employees–especially those with personal experiences of sexual harassment and discrimintion at the company–chafed hearing what they felt were unempathetic, even dismssive responses. Employees from Activision Blizzard slammed the leadership’s comments in an open letter. They called them “abhorrent” and “insulting to all that our company stands for.” Townsend was asked to resign as Executive Sponsor of the ABK Women’s Network. The letter was signed by over 3200 employees, both current and past.

The lawsuit exposed sentiments of isolation among individuals who felt, for long periods, like they were isolated or that retaliation might happen,” stated the Activision representative and Activision employee who was anonymous out of fear of reprisals. It’s giving voice to the voiceless,” said the Activision Blizzard employee.

“The movement was company-wide and a collaboration effort between hundreds and hundreds,” says a Blizzard representative and employee who is also a walkout leader to WIRED. According to the employee, there’s no conversation currently about unionizing. On Tuesday, the organizers declared the walkout. The organizers also issued a statement of intention for the walkout.