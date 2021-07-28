After just two years, Nintendo has killed off Dr. Mario World. Years

Quantcast
After just two years, Nintendo has killed off Dr. Mario World.

By Newslanes Media
It is a bitter pill.

Nintendo will close Dr. Mario World in November after less than two years’ service.

Mobile match-3 puzzler was launched July 2019, and is constantly being updated with new characters and stages. The game is now completely inaccessible from November 1st because of the removal of all in-game purchase.

Nintendo will then memorialize the game’s play history and other details via Dr. Mario World Memories, a website it will create after the game is taken down.

Dr. Mario World, a Nintendo version of Candy Crush was never able to have much impact. It is still surprising that the game has been completely removed from playable online.

Oli said that “this is a fun and clever puzzle game which can be adapted to phones very well.” It’s completely free. Why wouldn’t it? It will make you wish it wasn’t always this way.

You’ll see that the game has more than 45 doctors characters. My favorites include Dr. Waluigi and Dr. Goomba Tower as well as Dr. Petey Piranha and Dr. Dolphin.

1
It’s not the first time that a Nintendo mobile app has been discarded. After two years, Nintendo shuttered Miitomo in 2018, its first smartphone application.

Super Mario Run is still available from Nintendo. A one-off fee will unlock it, as well as the gacha-powered Fire Emblem Heroes and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.

The company’s next smartphone app, the first since many years, will be Pikmin AR in partnership with Pokemon Go creator Niantic. The game was released in limited quantities after a public beta test took place in Singapore earlier this month.

Publiated at Wed 28 July 2021, 12:27.20 +0000

