Alcohol-Free floors in Sussex Stakes

Jeff Smith won the famous Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood with Alcohol Free.

The Andrew Balding-trained filly was successful in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot last June. She tried to win all the Falmouth at Newmarket but could not make it. Snow Lantern took her on again.

Oisin Murphy, champion jockey, was determined to defer his challenge and played his cards late.

Century Dream, after a slow start Century Dream added some speed to the vehicle and caught several rivals off guard.

Kevin Manning began to chase the favorite Poetic Flare, and when he reached the last furlong hit the front. But Jim Bolger’s 2000 Guineas winner and St James’s Palace Stakes champion was soon going to have to meet a greater challenge. Alcohol Free (7-2), quickly improved and won by one length and three quarters.

Snow Lantern could have been running in the Nassau Stakes a little more than 10 furlongs earlier in the week but made up enough late ground to finish third.

Smith won the race last year with Chief Singer. He has enjoyed Goodwood glory as well with Lochsong, Persian Punch and other good horses.

Publiated at Wed 28 July 2021, 15:13.24 (+0000).